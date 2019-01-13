Home Cities Kochi

Conquering space on and off the field

Published: 13th January 2019 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:50 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Rahul Ravi Kumar, a Thiruvananthapuram-based triathlete, is all set to participate in the Ironman Kalmar, a triathlon event comprising swimming, cycling and running, to be held in Sweden this August.
 An engineer in ISRO, Rahul was always into active sports. “Four years back, I would run on the premises of the museum. During which my friends introduced me to marathons. I went on a 10 km run without even practising. Later I took it seriously and moved to road running,” he says.

Rahul had recently participated in the Ironman challenge held in Hyderabad. There are allowances for bad weather, mechanical breakdowns or health issues of the rider. He has also ran the Ultra marathons, which are long distance runs. Running is his most favourite sport and he was able to complete the 90 km run that was held in Vagamon conducted by Souls of Kochi.  

Later he pursued swimming. “Earlier I was placed in BSNL, Kannur where I started swimming in the pond. I didn’t know how to swim before. Gradually,  I learnt freestyle swimming,” he says. His venture into all these sports was no accident. It was to prepare himself for one of his life goals- to become the Iron Man.

Which comprises a four- km swim, 190-km bicycle ride and a 42-km run, racing in that order and without a break. “ This type of event requires rigorous training and commitment and I have already started training myself with an aim to participate in Iron Man event in 2019,” he says.

Rahul is preparing for the events every day. Since most of these events extend to multiple days of nearly continuous pedaling, they are a real challenge to the endurance of the rider’s time and rest management skills. He has also begun to explore cycling and cycles everyday for six to seven hours.

