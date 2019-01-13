Ernakulam Medical College to get facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The introduction of super speciality facilities at Ernakulam Medical College will see the city turn into a medical hub in the state.

At a press conference held here, District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla and Director of Medical Education Ramla Beevi briefed about the various development activities to be carried out at Ernakulam Medical College. “The development of the medical college will be crucial for Kochi as it will make the city a medical hub,” Safirulla said.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the super speciality block will be held on January 13 and the new block is expected to be commissioned in 2020.

The super speciality block and Cancer Centre are expected to be functional by December 2020, he said. “The basic infrastructure for the super speciality block is constructed utilising fund worth `285.31 crore allocated from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The building will spread over 8.27 lakh sq ft and will have eight floors, of which three will be constructed underground. There will be 683 beds and 14 operation theatres,” he said.

Nine departments will be operational including cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, women’s health, paediatric, physical medicine and rehabilitation, dental and maxillofacial, and interventional radiology. A modern casualty wing, laboratory, pharmacy and store will also be functional. The block will have amenities like diet kitchen, central sterile service wing, power laundry, medical gas system and numatic tube system facilities.

Green initiative

As part of using renewable source of energy, the super speciality block will be powered by solar energy. Panels will be installed to generate 300 kw of electricity. Similarly, there will be rainwater harvesting plant and sewage treatment plant which can process 550-kilolitres of water.

DME Ramla Beevi said there has been a sea change in the operations of the medical college after it was taken over by the government. “The facilities at the medical college have been enhanced after the government took over it in 2013. As a medical college, there will be regular upgrading of the existing facilities,” she said.

The medical college will also construct an advanced imaging centre. “The fund for the imaging centre has been sanctioned and we expect to allot the work without delay. It would be complete within a year,” she said.