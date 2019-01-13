Payyanur beat Baselius, enter quarter finals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Payyanur College moved to the quarterfinals of the TNIE GOAL 2019 inter college football tournamrent after beating Baselius College, Kottayam, 6-4 in the tie-break at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time before Payyanur took the tie-breaker 5-3.

At the start of the game, Payyanur took the early advantage with Sanal Raj scoring in the 13th minute. The goal came from a move down the middle.

Shahab was the creator of the goal. The midfielder slipped a perfectly weighted pass into Sanal’s path who coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper. Payyanur used the wings well and Assanul Fasil kept the Baselius College’s defence busy with some dangerous crosses into the box. It was an open game with both teams choosing to attack instead of sitting back and defend.

Baselius midfielder Haris Rahman donned the role of a box to box midfielder and he was connected the forward line and defence. Baselius kept searching for a breakthrough and they even had a penalty shout but the referee was not interested. Eventually, Baselius College managed to level terms in the 32nd minute.

They had created enough chances to find the net eventually.

Payyanur had very few chances to show for. One of their most notables ones was from Vishnu C A, who tried to beat rival goalkeeper Mohammed Saleef with a powerful shot. Saleef wasn’t troubled and he managed to get it under control. Vimal produced the save of the day when he kept out a header by Haris Rahman from three yards out. Baselius hit the bar and had three to four chances to score.

Adarsh and Sidharth had their shots saved by Vimal.

At times, Payyanur rode their luck and managed to take the game into the shootout and win it.

In the second match of the day, St Thomas College Thrissur got a walkover into the last after Vyasa College, Wadakkanchery, failed to turn up.

Result

Payyanur College 1 (Sanal Raj 13’) bt Baselius College, Kottayam 1 (Adarsh AS 32’).

Tie-breakers 5-3, aggregate 6-4.