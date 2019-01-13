Home Cities Kochi

Payyanur beat Baselius, enter quarter finals

At the start of the game, Payyanur took the early advantage with Sanal Raj scoring in the 13th minute. The goal came from a move down the middle. 

Published: 13th January 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Payyanur College players celebrate after beating Baselius College in the pre-quarters on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Payyanur College moved to the quarterfinals of the TNIE GOAL 2019 inter college football tournamrent after beating Baselius College, Kottayam, 6-4 in the tie-break at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time before Payyanur took the tie-breaker 5-3. 
At the start of the game, Payyanur took the early advantage with Sanal Raj scoring in the 13th minute. The goal came from a move down the middle. 

Shahab was the creator of the goal. The midfielder slipped a perfectly weighted pass into Sanal’s path who coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.  Payyanur used the wings well and Assanul Fasil kept the Baselius College’s defence busy with some dangerous crosses into the box.  It was an open game with both teams choosing to attack instead of sitting back and defend. 

Baselius midfielder Haris Rahman donned the role of a box to box midfielder and he was connected the forward line and defence.  Baselius kept searching for a breakthrough and they even had a penalty shout but the referee was not interested. Eventually, Baselius College managed to level terms in the 32nd minute.

They had created enough chances to find the net eventually. 
Payyanur had very few chances to show for. One of their most notables ones was from Vishnu C A, who tried to beat rival goalkeeper Mohammed Saleef with a powerful shot. Saleef wasn’t troubled and he managed to get it under control.  Vimal produced the save of the day when he kept out a header by Haris Rahman from three yards out. Baselius hit the bar and had three to four chances to score.
Adarsh and Sidharth had their shots saved by Vimal. 

At times, Payyanur rode their luck and managed to take the game into the shootout and win it.
In the second match of the day, St Thomas College Thrissur got a walkover into the last after Vyasa College, Wadakkanchery, failed to turn up. 

Result
Payyanur College 1 (Sanal Raj 13’) bt Baselius College, Kottayam 1 (Adarsh AS 32’). 
Tie-breakers 5-3, aggregate 6-4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp