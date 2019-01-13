Pray, give us a ground to play

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the government is trying to woo students to government schools with rapid reformation and bring in patients to government hospitals through improved, state-of-the-art infrastructure, the apathy towards the sports sector stands out like a sore thumb. Priding itself to be one of the states which has produced numerous ace sports persons, the upkeep of playgrounds for sports to help budding players seems to be at the bottom of the priority list of the government.

For young Kishore (name changed), who is a passionate football fan living in an apartment complex in Kochi with limited play area, finding a place to play the game he loves was very important. That’s when he went searching for a suitable venue. He came to know of the private playgrounds available and picked a moderately-sized ground.

They have to pay a fee for playing there which varies from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500. For Kishore and his friends, the convenient time slot would cost them Rs 1,000 per game. They play three times a week which would cost them around Rs 12,000 per month, but often with discounts and package offers. This is not unique to one city any more. Private facilities are cropping up across the state every other day.

“Private sector entry into sports is very prominent and has very high potential. Sports is a beautiful platform and we feel it is a great way to introduce the physical connect again,” M C Joseph, the founder CEO of upUPUP, said. It is a mobile application that helps people find sports venues. Playgrounds designed for various games ranging from cricket and football to tennis and badminton are now amply available in the state, all of which are privately owned.

All this, when numerous government-owned playgrounds under various local self-government bodies are becoming wastelands in different parts of the state. The government’s active campaign against drug abuse involves a call to the students and youth to go to the playgrounds and invigorate themselves, probably forgetting that not many of these playgrounds are usable any more.

They have also made sports a must in school curriculum ensuring students have exposure to athletics and games in the younger years itself. However, most of these government schools don’t have a ground of their own.

The panchayat and Municipality stadiums can be used by these schools. However, bringing children to the grounds with overgrown grass and other vegetation where snakes lurk along with other dangerous reptiles is a risk no one is willing to take.

Business model

To set up a commercial sports facility, the economic factor is central to it. Seby Alex is the owner of Zesto Sports, a five-a-side football facility having two artificial turfs. Seby had to invest close to Rs 50 lakh to open this place which included marketing and additional expenses. The venture was started on 30 cents in a central location in Kochi. It has attracted a healthy number of people which is an indication people are willing to pay to get some playing time in a well-maintained area.

The two turfs can be booked on an hourly basis and it draws close to 150 people daily. The turfs are available for booking from 6 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 12 am. This is the growing trend witnessed in the major cities. A centre such as this requires a monthly maintenance cost of up to Rs 12,000.

“Right now, it is very profitable and it is doing good. The revenue depends upon the expenses. During monsoon season the maintenance goes up and the sales would dip. When there is no rain, our profit is around Rs 2 lakh per some month,” Seby said.

“The government has a lot of land. They should be able to make these lands into playgrounds. When you are 15-years-old you have a lot of energy and time. What happens now is teenagers go into drugs and alcohol. I think the government can give the playgrounds for free. If you provide that then the next generation will leave all negative things behind and we can have a good generation of sports people. These things are very important,” he said.

“With the private people, they have limited funds. It’s actually a service industry. Once they come and play, they should feel that they are playing in a good place. Competition would be there and it is a business model. Anybody can replicate it,” he said.

The solution? A multipurpose facility

The best solution to the problems would be converting at least some of the grounds into multipurpose facilities where various games can be played. Officials within the Sports Department feel the maintenance and proper functioning of such a facility need dedication to the cause. The long list of technical requirements will follow.

“There is a requirement for technical expertise and for a facility operation manager. But for that you have to consider the economic aspect of it. But if we start charging a lot, then we will invite criticism. We can think about charging subsidised amount or maybe make it a revenue generation model for a period and then generate money for the running of the facility.

There needs to be scientific-operational management statistics. Experts are required to maintain such facilities and that is where a gap is coming. We are crying about developing infrastructure and funds are given for the same. On the other side, we have not come to a stage where we think about maintaining an infrastructure with global standards. This has been happening in the last four years which is why everyone is noticing it now,” said an official.

Click to find a ground

UpUPUP is a mobile app that helps people find various sports and fitness venues and co players among other services. M C Joseph, CEO, upUPUP, has a different take on this. They promote the private grounds and bring them to people. “The government sector is having a lot of sports promotional activities. But, in reality, people are unaware of them. Many of the systems are implemented by the public sector, but most of the time people are unaware of them.

Initially, it comes very prominently on the ground, but later on, there is lack of maintenance or it is unavailable,” said Joseph. “Ultimately, our goal is to promote sports. We are also having such promotions for free. We are promoting public sector grounds for free. We are not charging anything. If the public sector has a ground, then we will be introducing that ground freely in our app. So that people can find that venue.”