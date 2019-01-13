Twists and turns make GOAL a tantalising affair

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “A new team could win the title this season. This edition is very unpredictable and our match was evidence of that,” said Payyanur College coach Madhusudhanan T P after his team secured a shock win over Baselius College, Kottayam.

Payyanur College’s win was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. The odds were tipped against them. MG University champions for the past two years, Baselius College boasted players who have been part of I-League and ISL squads. “We were lucky at times. Baselius were the better team and they were capable of going to the semis or even beyond. But that’s football and it worked in our favour today,” Madhusudhanan said.

It was a game where the Kottayam could have easily scored three to four goals. “In a tournament like this, there is no margin for error. We were really looking forward to this tournament. In this match, our team had the chance to win 3-0 or 4-0,” said a dejected Baselius coach P R Raju. By Madhusudhanan’s own admission, the Baselius lineup had strength and depth which Payyanur lacked. “They have really good players and some of them have played for Gokulam FC and Kerala Blasters. That says a lot about their quality.

But my boys used the platform to show how good they are,” the former Services coach said. Earlier in the tournament, defending champions Sree Kerala Varma College were given a fright by Maharaja’s College. “It is really difficult to accept defeat. We had prepared a lot for this tournament and did not take them lightly. But it was a surprise,” said Raju.