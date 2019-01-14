Home Cities Kochi

Arppo Arthavam: Tamil Nadu folk singer campaigns for menses, women's rights

Kovan says it is liberating to see women from Kerala being proud of their body and celebrating the menstruation, without being self-conscious.

By Princy Alexander 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kovan has a way with words, making small pauses in between to emphasise his thoughts. On stage, he turns an unapologetic campaigner, using his songs to fight societal norms and oppressive ideologies. "I believe in a casteless, non-religious society. These two factors have been the bane of our country. My songs will always resonate my beliefs and my dreams," says the folk singer from Tamil Nadu who shot into prominence for performing songs against establishments. 

The founding member of the Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam (People's Art and Literary Association) was in the city with his team members to perform at the two-day Arppo Arthavam (Hurray Menses) campaign. He says it is liberating to see women from Kerala being proud of their body and celebrating the menstruation, without being self-conscious. "In Tamil Nadu, the women have inhibitions and won't dare to come out to speak about this aspect in their lives.

A lot of segregation still exists within our community where women and men are afraid to even touch each other. Mine is a call to come out of our ancient customs and become more liberal if we need to lead progressive lives," says the activist who was part of the Pala song -They say we pollute the temple- a direct-yet-powerful rendition questioning the ideology against women's entry into Sabarimala. 

"The gender discrimination exists because of the Brahmanical ideology, which has for long been suppressing women. We have been fighting this tendency, segregating people based on caste and sex," Kovan says. Kovan believes in leading by example and says their organisation has a very liberating ideology. "Our women and girls are treated equally right from their birth. They are educated, given equal opportunities and have been taught to defy norms that bind them," said Kovan.

