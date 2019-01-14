Awards and accolades galore at Kochi's Sacred Heart College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unremitting quest for excellence, both in academic and co-curricular fields, has earned the college accolades from not only academicians but also the public. "This includes the coveted R Sankar Award of the Kerala Government and also the National Environment Awareness Award. In a survey that was conducted by a leading magazine, the college was placed 24th from among 1,400 colleges in the country. It was also rated the top institution from among the colleges in Kerala for consecutive years since 2009," said Fr Prasant Palackappillil, principal, Sacred Heart College.

"In 2000, the college was accredited five stars by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council and in 2007, it bagged the A+ grade. This was followed by UGC's special recognition as a 'college of

potential for excellence'. We have been able to maintain our NAAC rating in the second reaccreditation process. In the case of the NIRF rankings, SH has been the only arts and science college to figure among the top 50 in all three academic streams," he said.

The college at present has 2,500 students. "There are over 150 regular and 20 visiting faculty members. We also have PhD programmes and presently, our research scholars are working on projects which we believe will lead to patent rights," said Fr Prasant.