Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips Arppo Arthavam, organisers dejected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Confusion prevailed over the participation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the ‘Arppo Arthavam’, the campaign against stigmatizing women for menstruation, in Kochi, after the organisers claimed that the CM, who was in the city, would visit the venue on the closing day of the two-day programme on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Tamil folk singer campaigns for menses, women's rights

However, amid the anxiety and confusion, the sources close to the CM informed that the programme was not included in his official schedule and hence he did not turn up to the venue.

TB Mini, a main organiser of the programme, said they were informed on Sunday morning as well that the CM would take part in the event by 12 noon.

“We contacted the CM through the proper channel and CPM district secretary himself informed us that he would attend the programme, which was aimed at women empowerment. Still, we have not received any official communication as to why he dropped out of the programme,” she said. According to her, the organisers set up a pandal at the venue at a cost of Rs 4 lakh after receiving the confirmation of CM’s participation.

“We planned only two sessions - morning and evening - on Sunday, and set up the pandal for the CM’s programme. Hence we have to bear an additional expense of Rs 4 lakh, and as you know we have no deep pockets to conduct the programme. The CM could have attended the programme,” added Mini.

The CM attended another function in the evening at Marine Drive, which is near to the venue of Arppo Arthavam.

ALSO READ | Art turns a tool of protest at ‘Aarppo Aarthavam’

Meanwhile, there were reports that the CM dropped the programme after following a report filed by the police. According to officers, the special branch has submitted a report on the participants and the organizers of the two-day programme. They also cited that the programme was not listed in the official schedule.

Kanaka Durga and Bindu support Arppo Arthavam

Kanaka Durga and Bindu, who entered the Sabarimala temple, were present on the second day of the Arppo Arthavam campaign held in Kochi. The duo told reporters they had full trust in the campaign. “My faith in the meet brought me here. The people who congregated here are empowered enough to protect us. In such a circumstance, our appearance at the event is a warning to people who are set to incite riots in the state” said Kanaka Durga.

Bindu said she believed her entry to the temple was not anti-people. “We are very much aware of the happenings. When we heard about Arppo Arthavam, we wanted to participate in it. I am not scared of the public because I have done nothing that hurts the public. We are sure that people who think progressively will stand by us,” said Bindu.