Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Cooperative Bank centenary building

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there are many letterhead organisations in the state and the proposed Kerala Bank is a not a place for them.

14th January 2019

KOCHI: Taking a dig at the five UDF-controlled District Cooperative Banks which are dissenting from becoming a part of the Kerala Bank, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there are many letterhead organisations in the state and the proposed Kerala Bank is a not a place for them.

He was speaking after inaugurating the centenary building of Tripunithura People’s Urban Cooperative Bank on Sunday. The state government has already come up with the idea of setting up Kerala Bank through the merger of 14 District Cooperative Banks. 

“It was with the idea of setting up a strong scheduled bank through the merger of Cooperative Banks the Kerala Bank was proposed. The Reserve Bank has given its in-principle nod and put forth 19 clauses. We need to form the bank adhering to those rules put forth by the Apex Bank. That is when Nabard has put forth a clause for giving representation to all the Co-operative Societies in the bank. This is a strange clause. The District Cooperative Banks are the apex organisations of all the primary cooperative societies,” he said.

The Consumer Societies have federations - The Consumer Federation. “Likewise, housing, marketing, women and SC/ST societies too have federations. Kerala is a land where there is much importance to the cooperative sector. It is one of the sectors which the people really trust. The cooperative sector has always extended support to the common necessities of the state. Recently, we witnessed the same help when the floods hit the state hard and when the pension distribution of KSRTC was affected,” the Chief Minister said.

