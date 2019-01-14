Ernakulam Government Medical College gets catheterization lab

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Affordable care for those suffering cardiac problems has become a reality with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating advanced catheterization laboratory (cath lab) facility at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Sunday. Treatments such as angioplasty, angiogram and fixing pacemaker will be available at reasonable prices for the common man at the new cath lab.

“Nearly 12 per cent of the people in the district die due to cardiac diseases. Therefore, this advanced cath lab, with facilities including cardiac ICUs and improved technologies, will bring relief to common people who can’t afford treatments at big super speciality hospitals,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. He added that awareness on heart diseases will be created among people.

Mother and Child Centre

The CM laid the foundation stone for Mother and Child Centre, Super Specialty Block, which is expected to become a reality by 2020. The block will be set up at a cost of Rs 285.31 crore with the funding from KIIFB. INKEL Ltd, Kerala’s PPP-model infrastructure development company, has been given the contract for constructing the block. Advanced maternal, child care unit including 16 operation theatres, 112 ICU beds, doctors’/staff quarters, and an auditorium-cum-indoor stadium will be constructed.

Health Minister K K Shailaja, who presided over the function, said the government aims to bring about a comprehensive change in the health sector. A master plan of Rs 378.74 crore has been earmarked for the Medical College. “Earlier Rs 150 crore was allocated for the advancement and development of the Medical College by the government. Now with the fund allocated by KIIFB, it will be a new milestone in the health sector,” Shailaja said.

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammad Y Safirulla, K V Thomas MP, MLAs V K Ebrahim Kunju, Hibi Eden, P T Thomas, and Anwar Sadath, District Panchayat President Asha Sanal, Kalamassery Municipality Chairperson Rukhiya Jamal, CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev, former GCDA chairman C N Mohanan, writer M K Sanu, and Director of Medical Education Ramla Beevi were present.