Krishna Iyer was the voice of marginalised sectors: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice VR Krishna Iyer was the voice of segregated and marginalised sectors, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Sunday. “He was a man of values. A letter written by him to Rajeev Gandhi on environmental issues paved way for the formation of the Ministry of Environment,” said Chennithala.

He never made phone calls to leaders for his personal needs, but only for the social causes and for the society. He also proved that Judges should stand for the society,” added Chennithala. He was speaking after inaugurating the Justice VR Krishna Iyer commemoration meet held at the Ernakulam Town Hall.

The opposition leader added his absence is evident in society. “The void of a man who always tries to guide others to a truthful path is now clearly felt,” said Chennithala.

In his speech, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said Justice VR Krishna Iyer was an asset to the country. “His verdicts and legal views were always focused on society’s welfare. His absence has really affected the social progress,” added Kanam.

The event was organised by Justice VR Krishna Iyer Movement. Noted critic MK Sanu delivered the main lecture.