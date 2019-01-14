Home Cities Kochi

LDF government failed to implement action plan for Kerala’s development: Ramesh Chennithala

The UDF had demanded the Chief Minister to set up a special account for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the LDF Government, which has been ruling the state for the past two-and-a-half years, has failed to implement an action plan for the comprehensive development of the state.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his colleagues are preparing to celebrate the 1,000 days of the LDF Government. However, they have so far not implemented any project for people’s welfare,” Chennithala said while delivering the inaugural address of the delegate conference as part of the two-day state meet of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Union (KGOU) here. 

“Though the LDF Government had announced four missions, including LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) and Haritha Kerala Mission, it failed to implement them effectively,” he said.
The Opposition leader also accused the Chief Minister of betraying thousands of flood victims.

“The government has failed to estimate the real loss caused due to the floods. Earlier, the government pegged the flood damage at over Rs 41000 crore, but now it is saying the state has suffered a loss of only around Rs 31,000 crore. An effective study in this direction has not been conducted,” he said.

“Our demand was to utilise the fund exclusively for flood relief work. However, the government was not ready to accept this. We also demanded a judicial inquiry to look into the reasons behind the disaster and thereby, implement effective steps to combat disasters in the future. This also fell on deaf ears. Our demand for a tribunal to disburse the compensation in an impartial and transparent manner was also not addressed,” Chennithala said.

