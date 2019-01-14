Sameeksha 2019 to be held for students of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A one-week workshop by SPIC MACAY, a non-political voluntary group, will be held for the students of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Edapally, on January 14.

The workshop aims at promoting classical music and dance, folk arts among the youth to make them more aware about Indian and world heritage, a release said here, adding that this initiative makes education “more holistic and meaningful as it highlights all that is abstract, subtle, inspiring and mystical in the world teaching one to look within oneself”. Demonstrative classes will be held in a Gurukul model by eminent artists.