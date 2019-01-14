Home Cities Kochi

Sacred Heart College hopes to be a university by 2044

The college is planning various projects that aim at acquainting the students with their immediate surroundings and problems. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sacred Heart College, which is celebrating its platinum jubilee with a series of events and programmes scheduled in three seasons, has big aims for the future. "We are at present an autonomous college but are still under the authority of MG University. Hence, we can't take any steps that can be deemed to be innovative or revolutionary. 

"We have to work within a rigid system of dos and don'ts which hinder everything progressive," said Fr Prasant Palackappillil, principal, Sacred Heart College."We are governed by various rules set by the UGC and then the MGU. If we want to modify our curriculum or change the pattern of evaluation, we have to get the approval from the authorities concerned. Something that is not never received," he said. 

According to him, the aim is to get an identity as a university by the year 2044, the centennial year of the college."We have been able to achieve holistic excellence in all areas. However, constraints like delay in getting teachers appointed to various posts has affected our academics. This is something that can't be overlooked.

Also, the frequent examinations are leaving the students with no other avenues to further their quest for knowledge," he said. "Education should aim for the overall development of a student. They shouldn't be 
reduced to robots. The present curriculum and the system doesn't leave much space for innovations," he said.

According to him, besides promoting sports and various ISR activities, the college is planning various projects that aim at acquainting the students with their immediate surroundings and problems. 
"The plans are big and the hopes high but we aim to achieve all this," he said.

