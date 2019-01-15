Home Cities Kochi

Two students hit by train in Kochi die

KOCHI: Two students were found dead after being hit by a train near Amballur, in Mulanthuruthy, on Monday evening. The deceased are Akshay, 15, son of Santhosh, of Kanjiramattom and Nithin Babu, 15, son of Babu, of Perumpilly.

Both of them were Class X students of St Ignatius HSS, Kanjiramattom. 

According to the police, the bodies were first spotted by the local residents and a grama panchayat member informed the police later. 

“It is suspected that they were using mobile phones while crossing the railway track or posing for a selfie. The train which hit them has not been identified yet. The incident occurred between 3 pm and 5 pm,” said an officer. The police have ruled out of the possibility of a suicide.

