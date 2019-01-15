A get-together for Kerala

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was August 17, 1991. For Malayalis, it was Chingam 1. But for those in the Symbiosis Law School at Pune, it was just another Saturday. Or so they thought. To the surprise of the entire college, the Malayalis, in the first-year law batch, came to the college donning their traditional attire. "If someone had to trace back to the first time Onam was celebrated in Symbiosis, this was it," says Rajashree Waghmare, an alumnus. "At the time, the 'pookkalam', banana chips and the elegant clothing were something new. Since then, we made sure it continued every year till we graduated."

Following their graduation 22 years ago, the reunion of the 1991-'96 law batch was organised at Mocha Art Cafe in Mattancherry on Monday. "Last year, we saw the extent of devastation caused in Kerala due to the floods. Hence, we wanted to do our share of reviving the state's tourism sector, which was affected badly. By coming here, we got to see our friends and comfort them, thereby making it easier for them to move forward," says Sameer Kshirsagar, an automotive lawyer based in Pune.

When they met nothing seemed to have changed. "We are still the naughty selves of our younger days. Even the jokes cracked are the same," says Mumbai district magistrate Shyam Rukme, who has dealt with a number of notable cases including the divorce of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The Pune-based lawyers Akhilesh Agarwal, Pankaj Kshatriya and Kiran Gohil laughed at his comment.

Many are holding important positions in different parts of the country. Uttar Pradesh native Subhash Bhorde is the National Congress Party's state general secretary, Nirmal Patil is the sarpanch of Hivra village in Maharashtra while the Kochi-based A K Haridas is a High Court lawyer. "Some of our batchmates are full-time politicians," says Junaid, an alumnus.

There were 39 of the 42 students present. They came from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Australia. Prior to reaching Kochi, the group travelled to Munnar.