Ernakulam district sees sharp drop in wetland bird population

KOCHI: It seems the winged-friends in the district have flown off to greener pastures. According to the Asian Waterbird Census that was held at various locations in Ernakulam on Sunday, the number of wetland or waterbirds have dropped significantly compared to the previous years. From more than 99 species that was recorded in a single area in the previous years, the numbers have fallen to 61, a combined data from two areas.

According to Vishnupriyan Kartha K, secretary, Cochin Natural History Society, the reason might be many. "One reason might be the changes that have happened due to the recent floods. The soil and water quality of the wetlands have undergone a lot of changes. The birds might be finding it difficult to take to the changes happening," he said.

The AWC was carried out at Aluva-Karumalloor, Veliyathunadu, Kadamakkudy and Dewaswompadam wetlands in Varapuzha. The event was organised by Cochin Natural History Society and Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (Varapuzha Unit). "Members of Kerala Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, Cochin Natural History Society and students of Maharaja's College and many others participated in the survey. There were 45 birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts in the team that set out at 6:30 am in the morning," said Vishnupriyan.

According to him, the results of the AWC during last year and current year are not strictly comparable since the areas covered and months are different slightly. "However, the survey which is being held annually from 1987 onwards, has helped in assessing the environmental health off the wetlands in Kerala. It has also helped in the conservation of these lands which are a vital source of livelihood, water security and acts as floodplains during rains," he said.

"In Kadamakkudy and Varapuzha we counted 69 species and 3,348 individual birds. While in Karumalloor and Veliyathunadu we counted 51 species and 1,533 individuals. The main species spotted during the census were- Gargany, Black-tailed Godwit, Black-bellied Plover (Grey Plover), Indian Cormorant, Oriental Darter, Brown-headed Gull, Lesser Whistling-Duck, Pacific Golden-Plover, Lesser Sand-Plover, Little cormorant etc," he said. According to him, the highest number of a species spotted was Lesser Whistling Duck (1,044), followed by Gargany (600), Little Cormorant (358) and Pacific Golden Plover(230).

Threats to wetlands

These wetlands are facing various threats due to construction of roads, dumping of waste, illegal filling up, dumping of waste water and decreasing cultivation. As these wetlands act as a water bowl for the district.