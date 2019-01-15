Factional feud over inclusion of three aides by Catholicos

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The move of Catholicos Baselious Thomas I to nominate three of his close aides to the working committee has triggered a factional feud within the Jacobite Syrian Church, already beleaguered by problems. According to sources, the Catholicos’s move is to gain dominance in the working committee which now has more representatives of Thomas Mor Timotheos, following the elections held a month back.

It is learnt Biby Abraham from Kottayam, Kuriakose Moolayil Corepiscopa from Niranam, and A M Raju from Tripunithura were nominated by the Catholicos. “Neither the working nor managing committee members are happy with the nominations. The new office bearers have not been handed over charge yet; there are no records of financial accounts with the former committee.

The future functioning of the Church is being put to the test here,” said Paul Varghese, president, Jacobite Almaya Forum. A working committee of elected 15 members saw the victory of the Thomas Mor Timotheos-faction with nine representatives, while the faction led by Catholicos could fetch only six representatives. Added to the 15-member committee, two synod representatives were appointed and three, including Church secretary, priest trustee, and laity trustee, were appointed in the synod meeting.

As per the decision of the synod, there should be only 21 members in the working committee, including the Catholicos. “Even the Catholicos has no right to nominate more members to the working committee as per the law of the Church. Therefore, his move to increase the majority in the committee cannot be accepted. The former committee’s lack of financial records is being questioned by the faithful from all quarters, and with the next committee meeting they are hopeful the new office bearers will be handed over their charge,” said Fr Varghese Kallapara, former spokesperson, Jacobite Syrian Church.