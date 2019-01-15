LDF set to select Standing Committee chairperson of Kochi Corporation

Home Cities Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the UDF Health Standing Committee chairperson of Kochi Corporation expected to resign from the post following a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition, the LDF leadership in the district has started discussions to find the next Standing Committee chairperson from the committee.

At present, the health standing committee has nine members, including VK Minimol, and in which the LDF has three women - Prathiba Ansari of the CPM, Jimini of the CPI and Sheeba Lal of Janata Dal. 

Since the seat is reserved for a woman candidate, the LDF party leadership is planning to find an efficient candidate from these three councillors. 

“The official discussion would start only after V K Minimol resigns from the post. However, we have started an informal discussion to find a new health standing committee chairperson from our three workers. Equal prominence would be given to all the three candidates,” said a source in the LDF district leadership.

However, if the party sources are to be believed, Jimini would be the number one choice of the party leadership. “Though the Opposition tried to initiate a no-confidence motion against Minimol a few months ago, Jimini didn’t support it. But her decision to support the no-confidence motion yielded a result. So the leadership would prefer Jimini as the new health committee chairperson,” said another source in the LDF.


Meanwhile, the District Collector on Saturday informed the Kochi Corporation to hold a discussion based on the no-confidence motion mooted by the LDF. As per the notice, the discussion would be held on January 28. “Since the LDF has already five members in the nine-member committee, the discussion would never yield a result. Most probably, she will not wait for it and will submit her resignation by next week itself,” said the source.

