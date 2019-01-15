Home Cities Kochi

Saving Pokkali 

Inaugurated by the Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, the event evolved as the platform to learn the ground reality and chalk out recommendations.

Published: 15th January 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Pokkali farm  A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Poor minimum support price, unavailability of labourers, lack of effective mechanisation and absence of good marketing strategies.  Despite being the producers of GI-tagged Pokkali, the saltwater-tolerant paddy, the problems of Pokkali farmers are never-ending.  
And, their woes reverberated at the one-day workshop organised by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers' Welfare. Inaugurated by the Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, the event evolved as the platform to learn the ground reality and chalk out recommendations.

Silver lining
Though the cultivable land has reduced to 5,000 hectares from 25,000 hectares across the state. But in Ernakulam, the active intervention of the district administration has helped. "The Pokkali rice farming has increased from 450 hectares in 2017-18 to 543 hectares in 2018-19. We have been working towards this for a while. The problems we face are the ineffective distribution of seeds and fertility of the soil," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla who is also the chairman of Pokkali Land Development

Agency (PLDA).
According to Shalini Babu, president, Kadamakudy Panchayat, in Kadamakudy alone, the farmers increased cultivation from 82 hectares to 104 hectares. "With the financial support of  the Co-operative Bank, it was decided to distribute materials, including seeds, to farmers in advance. Despite the floods, they have had a decent harvest. As a huge amount of silt is deposited in the fields, farmers are upbeat about using it,"  she adds.

Problems galore 
Issues still plague the farmers with many alleging illegal filling of fields. Most of the unused fields are infested with crawlies too. This is beside the fact that the majority are uneven, hence requires levelling to make it cultivable. 

"We have requested facilities to dredge the rivers post flood to facilitate the effective flow of water through the field. Even the 'Jaiva Vypeen' Project proposed to dredge the nearby backwaters has hit a roadblock due to unavailability of land to dispose of the silt at Kadamakudy panchayat. Besides, the State Government's Directorate of the Environment and Climate Change hasn't given approval for the project. With the effective intervention of the State Government, we are hoping to turn around the fate,"  says Shalini. 

Solutions

According to Sunil Kumar, the government is coming up with projects to save Pokkali farming. "We have to establish a farmers' company to leverage the demand and present the Pokkali brand to the world. In addition, We need to publicise its geographical specialities, taste, medicinal value and nutritional quality," said the minister. 

He expressed apprehensions too. According to the Minister, though fish farming is good, it has to be in sync with the cycle of Pokkali harvesting. "We have to focus on cultivating fish varieties which will get along with the eco-system. If the farmers can club it with Pokkali farming, they can fetch a better profit," he said. 

The minister also stressed the heritage status of Pokkali. "As Pokkali rice has procured Geographical Indication, the government is trying to preserve the eco-system along with promoting the farming," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp