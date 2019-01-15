Saving Pokkali 

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Poor minimum support price, unavailability of labourers, lack of effective mechanisation and absence of good marketing strategies. Despite being the producers of GI-tagged Pokkali, the saltwater-tolerant paddy, the problems of Pokkali farmers are never-ending.

And, their woes reverberated at the one-day workshop organised by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers' Welfare. Inaugurated by the Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, the event evolved as the platform to learn the ground reality and chalk out recommendations.

Silver lining

Though the cultivable land has reduced to 5,000 hectares from 25,000 hectares across the state. But in Ernakulam, the active intervention of the district administration has helped. "The Pokkali rice farming has increased from 450 hectares in 2017-18 to 543 hectares in 2018-19. We have been working towards this for a while. The problems we face are the ineffective distribution of seeds and fertility of the soil," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla who is also the chairman of Pokkali Land Development

Agency (PLDA).

According to Shalini Babu, president, Kadamakudy Panchayat, in Kadamakudy alone, the farmers increased cultivation from 82 hectares to 104 hectares. "With the financial support of the Co-operative Bank, it was decided to distribute materials, including seeds, to farmers in advance. Despite the floods, they have had a decent harvest. As a huge amount of silt is deposited in the fields, farmers are upbeat about using it," she adds.

Problems galore

Issues still plague the farmers with many alleging illegal filling of fields. Most of the unused fields are infested with crawlies too. This is beside the fact that the majority are uneven, hence requires levelling to make it cultivable.

"We have requested facilities to dredge the rivers post flood to facilitate the effective flow of water through the field. Even the 'Jaiva Vypeen' Project proposed to dredge the nearby backwaters has hit a roadblock due to unavailability of land to dispose of the silt at Kadamakudy panchayat. Besides, the State Government's Directorate of the Environment and Climate Change hasn't given approval for the project. With the effective intervention of the State Government, we are hoping to turn around the fate," says Shalini.

Solutions

According to Sunil Kumar, the government is coming up with projects to save Pokkali farming. "We have to establish a farmers' company to leverage the demand and present the Pokkali brand to the world. In addition, We need to publicise its geographical specialities, taste, medicinal value and nutritional quality," said the minister.

He expressed apprehensions too. According to the Minister, though fish farming is good, it has to be in sync with the cycle of Pokkali harvesting. "We have to focus on cultivating fish varieties which will get along with the eco-system. If the farmers can club it with Pokkali farming, they can fetch a better profit," he said.

The minister also stressed the heritage status of Pokkali. "As Pokkali rice has procured Geographical Indication, the government is trying to preserve the eco-system along with promoting the farming," he said.