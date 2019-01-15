Step up to the rhythm

Megha Rajesh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Malayalam film ‘Swapnakoodu’ was released in 2003, it changed her life, for good. This is where the story of dancer Aishwarya Dileep begins. Then a Class II student, who fell in love with ‘Karupinazhagu..’, Aishwarya decided she wanted to dance to the tunes of the song. Consequently, she did at her annual day with her best friend Soorya.

Thanks to her immense love for dancing and hard work to be the best at that, Aishwarya now runs her own dance academy - Mayooranritya School of Dance - at her hometown Paravoor.

Last year, she was awarded the Natyavipanji Puraskar for kuchipudi at Varadam, conducted by Bharathanjali Nrutha Kalakshethra and Nritya Seelasamman for bharatanatyam at an international dance festival held at Kolkatta.

Though she performed a year earlier, a Class III student Aishwarya’s love for dance began because of her friends. “Most of my friends were studying dance under the tutelage of Kannanjinath. I did not know anything about dance, but I wanted to join because of my friends,” she says.

Since then, she was a regular presence at youth festivals and won numerous prizes. “After school, I joined for BCA at MES College at Marampally and adjacently joined a correspondence course for BA Bharatanatyam,” says Aishwarya. After her graduation, she began pursuing masters in bharatanatyam at Madras University.

“My friends and teachers criticised me about this change in direction. Because my heart was beating to the rhythm, my parents wholeheartedly supported,” she says. Though she has been dancing for a long time now, Aishwarya who specialises in bharatanatyam, folk dance, kuchipudi and mohiniyattom, says there are a lot of challenges.

“They are physical fitness, stamina, perseverance and memory retention. However, I can elucidate stories and feelings with each step. For this, an individual needs to master flexibility for skilled movements. Long practice sessions are indeed an inevitable factor to maintain proper weight and fitness,” she says.

Mayooranritya currently has around 30 students. “I always advise my students to not perform with eyes on the prize. Instead, I ask them to make use of every stage as an opportunity to boost one’s confidence. This is important in moulding a good dancer,” says Aishwarya. She has plans to start two more dance schools in Kochi.