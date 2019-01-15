Steps to avoid Gestational Diabetes

Dr K P Poulose By

KOCHI: Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is a high-risk problem which demands timely diagnosis and aftercare. The prompt management during pregnancy is essential for a favourable outcome for both the mother and the baby.

The primary objective is to achieve normoglycaemia and associated normal metabolic environment for the developing foetus. The perception that GDM will develop only in the third trimester (26-28 weeks) is wrong and those who are obese or has a family history of diabetes mellitus or had menstrual irregularities should undergo tests to rule out the possibility.

The majority of GDM patients do not have to take insulin always during pregnancy. In fact, in 80% of GDM patients, the blood sugar status could be controlled through diet by restricting carbohydrates along with proper exercise and regular meals.

Prevalence

In my experience, the overall prevalence of GDM is about 16% among pregnant patients which is also corroborated by other reports from various states in India. When there is a strong family history of diabetes, the prevalence is occurred by 27%. In a study, it was detected in 13% first trimester, in 44% in the second trimester, in 42% in the third trimester. Hence, we usually advise taking a glucose tolerance test to exclude GDM in the first and second trimester. It is difficult to identify whether the hyperglycaemia in the first trimester is related to present pregnancy or was present before pregnancy called pregestational diabetes mellitus(PGDM).

Estimation of HbA1C, a measure of the average blood sugar during the preceding three months, may help the physician in identifying GDM from PGDM. Since congenital malformation of the heart, central nervous system, kidneys and sacral agenesis are three to five times greater in infants borne to uncontrolled GDM patients, medical termination of pregnancy may be necessary.

Similarly, intrauterine growth retardation, low intelligence quotient, future diabetes and hypertension are also high in children born to GDM patients without proper blood sugar control. Macrosomia, the condition of birth weight exceeds four-kilo grams due to hyperinsulinaemia in the foetus is higher in GDM, necessitating a caesarean section.

Other neonatal complications include foetal hypoglycaemia, hypocalcaemia, hypomagnesaemia, hyperbilirubinaemia and shoulder dystocias. Not only the baby, the mother is also vulnerable to antenatal complications like hypertension, hydramnios, increased weight and premature labour in GDM.

Diagnosis

The guideline for diagnosis of GDM varies in difference reports. Some recommend two-step tests or one step glucose tolerance test or a single blood sample at 2 hr. post 75 gm glucose. A value of 140 or above is diagnostic of GDM. Since the latter method test can be done in non-fasting patients, compliance of patients is good and the procedure is convenient, attractive and non-complicated.

Precautions & Solutions

1. If the newly married women have a positive family history of diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome or with menstrual irregularities, she should be subjected to a glucose tolerance test before planning the pregnancy.

2. Even if they are diagnosed to have GDM, in more than 80% patients GDM can be controlled by diet alone with very good outcomes.

3. The GDM patients who need drugs to control the sugar, tablets like Metformin can be tried. Insulin is needed only in Type I patients or in patients with uncontrolled blood sugar.

4. High-risk patients should have a glucose tolerance test even in the first or second trimester. One need not fast and only a single sample of two-hour blood sugar after 75gm glucose is necessary to diagnose GDM as per the guideline issued.