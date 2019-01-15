The secret behind the 'Magic Wall'

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In March 2018, during the #Future Digital Summit held in Kochi, Riafy Technologies launched their latest innovation titled 'Magic Wall'. The delegates had their pictures clicked by an app. The printout or stickers were then pasted on the Magic Wall. The end product: stunning portraits of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, IT entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani and the then RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

The 'Magic' was repeated again on Sunday at the launch of the Integrated Startup Complex where the portrait of the Chief Minister was unveiled.

For this portrait, the team collected over 600 images of the Chief Minister. "These included images from his swearing-in to the function where fishermen were felicitated for their work during the floods. These images were then fed to the software to create the Magic Wall portrait," says Joseph Babu, director (marketing), Riafy Technology.

As the Magic Wall, which the team calls their 'Happiness Project', grabs eyeballs, the Riafy team decodes the technology behind their project to Express. "The Magic Wall is a billboard-sized photo mosaic created with guest photos taken live at the venue or posted to a hashtag from anywhere in the world. It's a crowd created artwork using the power of Artificial Intelligence photography," says Joseph.

The technology that can engage over 2,000 people at the same time uses the Magic Bee app to click their best shots. The printouts are given on the spot and each person will get eight shots with numbers on each sticker. The person then has to paste the stickers on the 8.5-ft wide and 5-ft tall Magic Wall which would have numbered grids for each sticker.

"Since it uses the machine learning technology, the pictures will only get placed in the right grids," adds Joseph.

The Magic Wall may be a stunning technology, but for team Riafy, it is their happiness project. "Be it a branding meet, a customer-engaging activity or a wedding, our aim is to create smiles. This blend of art and technology can provide instant gratification," says Joseph.

The Magic Wall doesn't need an internet connection to work.

At the moment, Riafy has a separate crew to handle the technology. "Since we employ proprietary apps like Magic Bee and Magic Wand, we have trained crew for operating this. We have displayed the Magic Wall technology at the Bengaluru office of Byju's App and at the Christmas celebrations of Federala Bank," says Joseph. Magic wall is engineered by Riafy Technologies and cofounded by six friends. The team includes John Mathew, Joseph Babu, Neeraj Manoharan, Benny Xavier, Benoy Joseph, Sreenath Karippurath. Sanah Cletus heads the marketing.