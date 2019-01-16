Comeback win helps St Thomas College enter semis in football tournament

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year’s runner-up St Thomas College, Thrissur staged an incredible fightback to beat Payyanur College 4-2 and enter the semifinals of the TNIE Goal 2019 inter-college football tournament at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a come back win for St Thomas as they overturned a 0-2 deficit to seal their passage.

Early in the game, neither team managed to create any chance till Payyanur’s Adarsh broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute. Jishnu, who was operating on the left wing, raced down the flank and picked out the run of Adarsh.

His diagonal pass was met with a sublime finish. Adarsh took it the first time to beat the keeper at the near post.S t Thomas ended up conceding again when their centre-back tried to clear a ball from Abhiram. Jishnu pounced on the ball and beat the keeper to make it 2-0.

Though they were staring a defeat at the half-time, St Thomas were a transformed side in the second half. Their coach Anand Babu had left one of his best players on the bench but called him up for the latter half. A quick break from St Thomas saw the substitute Bibin Francis finish a counter-attacking move in the 46th minute.

The second goal was a more emphatic one. Amal Shihab was a live wire down the right flank and he floated in a cross from the right which was met with a thumping header by Anoop V C.

However, the man of the match was Sajith who finished off Payyanur with goals in the 71st and 87th minute.