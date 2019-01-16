Failing to shine

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi's Rajendra Maidan has a rich history, from freedom struggles and protests to hosting many eventful programmes. This historic ground has recently been refurbished into an activity zone, replete with a laser show, vertical gardens and food stalls.

Christened 'Mazhavillazhaku', a laser show was set up to entertain people ever since its relaunch in August 2018. However, allegations are rife the much-hyped revamp, including the laser show, is not actually serving the purpose and running in huge loss.

The laser show, a brainchild of the former GCDA committee, was launched for the first time in 2014 with much fervour. Albeit, over corruption claims and financial culpableness, the show waned away. Nevertheless, GCDA, who had spent Rs 4 crore for the project, refused to give up. The responsibility of transforming the Maidan was handed over to a private company, Art of Creation, which renovated the site.

Irregular shows?

However, despite the claims of the show being held every day, many say the schedules are very irregular, especially on weekdays.

"We went there to watch the show on two working days only to be informed that the show has been cancelled. On a day, it was not there till 8 pm, so we left as we were unsure when it would be held," says a visitor who frequents the Maidan.

There are also allegations that even the new facilities are not put to use. "Most people go to the Subash Park as it opens early. This place opens late in the evening. Only six stalls have been opened until now," said Radha who regularly sweeps the Maidan.

She added that families with kids leave early thereby adding to poor patronage during working days.

Not focusing on returns

GCDA chairman V Saleem said such projects add to the city's attractions. "One must not think about the returns it gives. These activity hubs create a city. The food counters have just received a licence from the Corporation, hence all of them will be opened sooner," he said.

Suresh Nair, proprietor of the Art of Creations gave an insight into the reasons. "We were allotted the contract last year. From our side, we resumed the laser show, set up vertical gardens and food stalls. GCDA provided funds solely for the musical fountain," he said.

With an investment of Rs 60 lakhs, Art of Creation remade the Maidan to convert it into an entertainment hub for Kochiites and tourists alike. "Weekends see hoards of people. But it has not raked in profits yet. The funds shall arrive only after all food stalls open," adds Suresh.

He added that the gate connecting Subash Park and the Rajendra Maidan could be opened so as to create easy access to people.

"Most people are not aware that the laser show is free; Hence they watch it from outside. However, by next week all the food stalls will be inaugurated and opened. By then, we will start receiving returns," he added.