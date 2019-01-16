Church seeks Cyber Cell's help to fight fake news in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro Malabar Church Synod has sought legal action against those spreading fake news regarding discussions being held during the ongoing Synod meeting at Mount St Thomas, here. The Media Commission, under the leadership of Curia Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, has been appointed by the Synod to handle the issue.

The Synod has come across certain online media, which are circulating fake news regarding punishment transfers of Metropolitans and disagreement by bishops to reveal personal property details, among other fake news.

“The Synod meetings had no discussions conducted with regard to the transfer of Metropolitans. Fake news is being circulated to insult the Church,” said Fr Jimmy Poochakkatt, official spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, in a press release on Tuesday. The Synod decided to approach the Cyber Cell against those spreading fake news to malign the Church.

With the earlier set agendas, the Synod meetings are proceeding smoothly and fake news, including the one relating to Church being bestowed with Patriarchal status, is creating a fuss, disrupting the meetings of the Synod.

“The fake news is misleading the faithful against the Church,” said Fr Jimmy.