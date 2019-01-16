Global workshop on fisheries underway at Kochi CMFRI 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An international workshop on fisheries and aquaculture got underway at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Tuesday with a call to formulate game-changing policies to develop the fisheries sector in Afro-Asian countries. The 15-day workshop is aimed at training officials from 12 member countries of the African Asian Rural Development Organisation.

Speaking on the inauguration of the workshop, Manoj Nardeo Singh, Assistant Secretary-General, AARDO, said agriculture would need to produce 60 per cent more food globally by 2050 and hundred per cent more in developing countries using the same limited available natural resources.

“In order to meet the growing demand for food and nutritional security, the developing countries in Afro-Asian regions would require to formulate comprehensive policies and develop adequate technologies in the fisheries sector,” he said.

Fisheries and aquaculture can generate food, nutrition, income and livelihoods for hundreds of millions of people around the world. Fish and seafood are important sources of nutrition and health for many coastal communities, said Manoj.