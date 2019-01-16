Home Cities Kochi

Item: Natural coconut shell cup. Price? `3K!

Those who heard of the news started searching the popular online seller Amazon’s site and was astonished to see the item for sale there.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What if a customer finds a bowl made of natural coconut shell for sale on an online site for `3,000? It may not sound strange for customers in other countries, but to residents of Kerala (the land of coconuts), the news was a big surprise. 

Those who heard of the news started searching the popular online seller Amazon’s site and was astonished to see the item for sale there. However, the bowl-shaped, chiselled coconut shell was offered at a 55 per cent discount, ie, the customer will be able to buy it at a price of `1,365.

The seller also has mentioned it as Hawaiian coconut cup. “Coconut cups are a must have Hawaiian accessory for events like Hawaiian Luaus, corporate parties and weddings,” said the product description. With Indian customers, the item did not evoke a positive response. “In India, even for `1, no one will buy it. We burn this to get hot water,” writes a customer Shiv in his review. 

The troll world was quick to respond. Someone asked whether it was made of gold. Another popular troll was based on the reaction of actor Innocent in the movie Azhakiya Ravanan. 
“This is not the usual Chiratta, this is Al-Chiratta” based on the meme from the movie Venicile Vyapari was another popular troll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Gallery
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp