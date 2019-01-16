Item: Natural coconut shell cup. Price? `3K!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What if a customer finds a bowl made of natural coconut shell for sale on an online site for `3,000? It may not sound strange for customers in other countries, but to residents of Kerala (the land of coconuts), the news was a big surprise.

Those who heard of the news started searching the popular online seller Amazon’s site and was astonished to see the item for sale there. However, the bowl-shaped, chiselled coconut shell was offered at a 55 per cent discount, ie, the customer will be able to buy it at a price of `1,365.

The seller also has mentioned it as Hawaiian coconut cup. “Coconut cups are a must have Hawaiian accessory for events like Hawaiian Luaus, corporate parties and weddings,” said the product description. With Indian customers, the item did not evoke a positive response. “In India, even for `1, no one will buy it. We burn this to get hot water,” writes a customer Shiv in his review.

The troll world was quick to respond. Someone asked whether it was made of gold. Another popular troll was based on the reaction of actor Innocent in the movie Azhakiya Ravanan.

“This is not the usual Chiratta, this is Al-Chiratta” based on the meme from the movie Venicile Vyapari was another popular troll.