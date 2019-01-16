Kottayam Naseer dons multiple hats for short film Kuttichan

Home Cities Kochi

After making his mark as an actor in Mollywood, anchor in television, mimicry and then trying his hand, again successfully, at wielding the brush, Kottayam Naseer is venturing into another arena.

KOCHI: After making his mark as an actor in Mollywood, anchor in television, mimicry and then trying his hand, again successfully, at wielding the brush, Kottayam Naseer is venturing into another arena. He has written, scripted and directed a 15-minute short film called ‘Kuttichan’. The short film will be released on YouTube in the first week of February.

According to Kottayam Naseer, he was apprehensive as to how the film will turn out. “I sent copies of the film to Mammootty, Mohanlal and many of my co-workers in Mollywood. Their positive response gave me the confidence to release the film for the public to see,” he said. The film has an end note by Mohanlal, he added.

“Also, Mammootty will be releasing the trailer of the film via his Facebook page. Since the two giants of Mollywood agreed to support my short film, I realised that my production is worth showing to the public,” he said. According to him, ‘Kuttichan’ tells the story of a farmer who lives in the high ranges. “The protagonist is on his death bed and the story progresses via the perspective of the friends and relatives who come to visit him,” Naseer said.

“This is not a comedy film. People might think that since I am a mimicry artist the film might be of the comedy genre. The short film deals with human emotions, hence it is not a light one,” he said. “The film has Jaffer Iddukki in the lead. The other actors are Mala Parvathi, Maya and Maria. It is being produced by Manesh Kuruvilla and Kanan V G. Kanakraj will man the camera while Gopi Sunder has given the background score and editing has been done by Achu Vijayan,” said Naseer. 

