Home Cities Kochi

Kerala's Legal Metrology Department to get modern calibration lab

The laboratory will come up in Kochi which will calibrate various measuring devices used in hospitals, business establishments, and homes.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purpose only

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department in the state will be first in the country to have a laboratory where calibration of various measuring devices like water meters and sphygmomanometers (Blood Pressure checking devices) will be carried out. The laboratory will come up in Kochi which will calibrate various measuring devises used in hospitals, business establishments, and homes.

Currently, devices like water meters and sphygmomanometers are calibrated by national institutes and several fake and erroneous metres are sold in the market. 

"Our department is one of the first in the country to have a laboratory which can calibrate measuring devices. The calibration is important as it will ensure the meters installed in homes are error-free. We get a lot of complaints about erroneous water meters now. It will also ensure that these meters work without error for years," an officer said.

Currently, calibration of weighing machines and auto rickshaw fare meters  are carried out at laboratories set up in each district under the Legal Metrology Department. "The work for the new laboratory to calibrate other measuring device is almost complete. We expect the laboratory to start functioning this year. The laboratory will have modern equipment to carry out calibration work," an officer said.

Once the laboratory becomes operational, all the measuring devices have to be mandatorily calibrated before they are sold in the market.

"We will ensure that measuring devices like water meters sold in the market are calibrated by the department. We can initiate legal action or impose fine on the traders who are selling meters without calibration," he said. 

Legal Metrology Department registered as many as 1,853 cases during the 2017-18 Financial Year over violation of legal metrology norms in Ernakulam district. As many as `57,98,650 was collected as fine from the traders, dealers and manufacturing for flouting the law. As many as 1,643 cases were registered and fine of `36 lakh were imposed for tampering with weighing machines and not calibrating with the department annually. Similarly, 764 auto rickshaws in the district were fined for not calibrating their fare meters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Legal Metrology Department calibration lab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Gallery
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp