Kerala's Legal Metrology Department to get modern calibration lab

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department in the state will be first in the country to have a laboratory where calibration of various measuring devices like water meters and sphygmomanometers (Blood Pressure checking devices) will be carried out. The laboratory will come up in Kochi which will calibrate various measuring devises used in hospitals, business establishments, and homes.

Currently, devices like water meters and sphygmomanometers are calibrated by national institutes and several fake and erroneous metres are sold in the market.

"Our department is one of the first in the country to have a laboratory which can calibrate measuring devices. The calibration is important as it will ensure the meters installed in homes are error-free. We get a lot of complaints about erroneous water meters now. It will also ensure that these meters work without error for years," an officer said.

Currently, calibration of weighing machines and auto rickshaw fare meters are carried out at laboratories set up in each district under the Legal Metrology Department. "The work for the new laboratory to calibrate other measuring device is almost complete. We expect the laboratory to start functioning this year. The laboratory will have modern equipment to carry out calibration work," an officer said.

Once the laboratory becomes operational, all the measuring devices have to be mandatorily calibrated before they are sold in the market.

"We will ensure that measuring devices like water meters sold in the market are calibrated by the department. We can initiate legal action or impose fine on the traders who are selling meters without calibration," he said.

Legal Metrology Department registered as many as 1,853 cases during the 2017-18 Financial Year over violation of legal metrology norms in Ernakulam district. As many as `57,98,650 was collected as fine from the traders, dealers and manufacturing for flouting the law. As many as 1,643 cases were registered and fine of `36 lakh were imposed for tampering with weighing machines and not calibrating with the department annually. Similarly, 764 auto rickshaws in the district were fined for not calibrating their fare meters.