Not showing skin, but breaking patterns

KOCHI: In the 1990s, when three-year-old Katie Holland was asked what her dream was, she said, “I want to dance!” Decades later, one should ask Katie, now an accomplished belly dancer, the same question. She answers dreamily, “I want to set up a centre in Bulgaria where I have a plot of land to do permaculture farming. I want to develop my own food, have groups of people come in for training and therapy, and perfect the dance therapy I’ve been working on and researching for the past 12 years. So, basically, world domination.”

Not just a belly dancer with a subtle sense of humour, the UK native, who led a dance workshop at Maya Goddess of Arts studio in Kochi the other day, has developed ‘Awakened Belly Dance’ which is a transformative and self-awakening dance therapy. “Many people use belly dance as a way to show their bodies. For me, it is a way to move energy, like one learns to do in martial arts. In belly dancing, I can connect with my feminine energy and use it as way to empower myself. And this is important for women because it is taking the focus from outside to inside,” says Katie. This led to the launch of the dance therapy, which uses music, breathwork, brainwaves and dance movements, four years ago.

Her therapy sessions are directed toward achieving mental and physical positivity. “When I conduct workshops, I have a lot of women coming in and they tell stories of sexual abuse, rape and mental health issues. They all have a desire to connect with their bodies,” says Katie.

It took Katie 12 years to develop the practice. “Scientists have observed that most problems are genetic. A mother transfers all her problems to a child in the womb itself,” she says. “Through the lineage of the family, for both male and female, everybody is carrying everybody else’s experiences. You see patterns happening in a family. After years of research and experimenting with myself, I realised it is about breaking these patterns. At the same time, I began studying the hieroglyphs. There had to be a meaning for hands being positioned in a particular way. In bharatanatyam, each mudra has a meaning. I applied the same here. I began crossing everything together,” she continues.

Since the launch of the therapy, Katie has been conducting workshops across parts of Asia, Bulgaria, Paris and the UK.

Apart from specialising in Egyptian dance, she has also learnt ballet, tap, modern, African, samba, Bollywood, sacred Nepalese, Gurdjieff sacred movements, Sufi whirling, martial arts, bharatanatyam, Balinese and Bulgarian folk dance. “Classical dance changed the way I perceived belly dance. In fact, it improved my movements. It helped me really understand about expression. And that dance is not just a physical act, it comes from the heart in a more spiritual way,” she says.

Katie has been learning and performing belly dance for 25 years now. “I am still a student. It’s a never-ending process,” she says.