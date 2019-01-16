Home Cities Kochi

NUALS gets new Vice-Chancellor

KC Sunny, who is the dean of School of Legal Studies of the Central University of Kerala, has been appointed as the new VC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) gets a new Vice-Chancellor who is a multifaceted person. KC Sunny, who is the dean of School of Legal Studies of the Central University of Kerala, has been appointed as the new VC by the Chancellor Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Chief Justice of Kerala. 

K C Sunny

Sunny has 30 years of teaching experience. He worked as a professor for 11 years at the Kerala University and was a dean for the past eight years with the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kerala. 
After passing the LLM examination with a first rank in 1986 he began his teaching career with the Kerala Law Academy. 

He completed his LLB and LLM from the college. After LLM, he went on to do a PhD after bagging a UGC fellowship.  

NUALS Vice-Chancellor

