Delhi-native on foot against child beggary and abuse 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 17 months, 511 days and 14,597 kilometres - even after travelling across the country on foot for a considerably long period of time, Ahish Sharma is not faltered by his tiring journey. Instead, he is even more determined to achieve his dream of a nation free of child-beggary and all forms of child abuses.

It was on August 22, 2017, that the 29-year old Delhi-native started his ‘Unmukt India’ campaign to create a 'Beggar-free India', to spread awareness on child-beggary and to completely eradicate the practice.

Ashish Sharma

After walking through 27 states, the former mechanical engineer has now reached Kozhikode and has briefed District Collector S Sambasiva Rao, other prominent officers and city residents on his campaign.

Recounting how he came up with the ‘Unmukt India’ campaign, Ashish said a couple of years back he had come across a malnourished kid begging on the Delhi streets with a bleeding hand.

“I took the kid home, fed him and enrolled him in a school with the help of an NGO," he said. Between 2014 and 2016, Ashish managed to rescue nine children engaged in beggary, in areas in and around the metropolitan city. On realising that the issue of child-beggary was far more deep-rooted and closely connected to trafficking and drug addiction, Ashish quit his job in a multi-national company and started to research more on the subject.

“I researched for eight months and found that government-run welfare schemes were not reaching those who deserved them, due to lack of awareness. The only way to eradicate child beggary was by educating the donors, instead of counselling the victims, " he said.

Ashish set out to cover 17,000 kms on foot across the country, to educate people not to give money to child beggars, to interact with government officers and various social organisation. Over the course of the period, he has travelled to states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab,

Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. He walks for around 30 km everyday and interacts with 3,000 to 4,000 people he meets on the streets, in malls, in institutions, offices and so on.

The youngster plans to return to his city by March and conduct a mega rally to spread awareness on the issue. He is also gearing up to launch a mobile application ‘Duayen’ to to identify lost children and those engaged in beggary and help them return to their homes. “ The application, will also be connected to schools, rehabilitation centres, hospitals, police stations, and other government establishments," added Ashish.