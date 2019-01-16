Sarfesi Act issue: Report in six months, says Legislative Assembly committee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legislative Assembly ad-hoc committee, which was appointed to look into the implications of the Sarfaesi Act, arrived in the district and paid a visit to the residence of Preetha Shaji, who has been engaged in a legal battle after her house and property were attached, at Pathadipalam in Kochi.

After visiting her home, the 11-member committee headed by S Sharma MLA said they will submit their report within six months, after collecting evidence from 14 districts in the state.

Falling prey to the Sarfaesi Act, 18 people came to the Collectorate to submit their complaints to the ad hoc committee, which came to collect evidence from people on Tuesday.

Heavily loaded in favour of banks and financial institutions, the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Act (SARFAESI Act), is a nightmare for many a hapless borrower in the state. Ask Kunjumol, whose family faces life on the streets, owing to an unpaid loan of Rs 2.31 lakh her father had availed from the Punjab National Bank, Thrissur. With four ladies, including a differently-abled sister, in her household, the future looks bleak for Kunjumol.

Like Preetha, who is fighting a legal battle against the attachment of her property, many are suffering. Radhamani, a resident of Tripunithura, took Rs 4.2 lakh from People’s Urban Co-operative Bank, Tripunithura, for her daughter’s wedding. Though she repaid over Rs 3 lakh to the bank, the bank officials showed a huge amount to be repaid and are trying to take away her home.

Similar to Radhamani, Sathyan, a Mulavukad resident, took a loan of Rs 3 lakh. Even after repaying Rs 4 lakh, the bank is proceeding with recovery activities. His father committed suicide with the cruel proceedings of the bank.

The people have reserved all their hopes on the ad-hoc committee in resolving their problems. “Along with several others, we have submitted our complaints and we are hoping that the committee will come across several such cases across the district. We hope they will resolve our issues and we get our house back,” said Preetha.

At the meeting held in the Collectorate, Sharma said based on the evidence collected and complaints of the common people reports will be submitted to the government.

Along with Sharma, ES Bijimol MLA, James Mathew MLA, A Pradeepkumar MLA, CK Sasidharan MLA, VD Satheeshan MLA and M Oommen MLA visited the residence of Preetha.

Review meeting of Sarfaesi Act seeks govt intervention

Kochi: The review meeting of Sarfaesi act held at the district headquarters sought immediate intervention of the government in the matter. The members participated in the meeting demanded moratorium instead of attaching the property. The meeting strongly demanded the safety of those who face eviction owing to the act. “At present, a lot of families are facing eviction due to the act. This will emerge as a social evil and will affect the harmony,” people commented in the meeting. Around 18 people who are facing legal action from the bank submitted the application at the meeting.