Saying it with clay

Clay pottery is fun, dirty, therapeutic and an art as well.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:57 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clay pottery is fun, dirty, therapeutic and an art as well. To give everyone a first-hand feel of clay and the potter’s wheel, Weavers Village is conducting a pottery workshop on January 19 for those interested in pottery and basics of the art.

The monthly sessions of pottery-making conducted by Weavers Village have already got an overwhelming response. “We never expected a large number for the classes when we first planned to start this workshop. It was during a literary event in the city that we did a demonstration of pottery-making during which many people shared their interest to learn this art. Then we decided to conduct regular classes,” said Sobha Viswanath, founder of Weavers Village.

The workshop will be led by M Sivan, a national-award winning artisan who will introduce the participants to the history of pottery, different stages of preparing the clay and the potter’s wheel. This is a regular routine that is followed before every pottery-making workshop session. Before the curious learners get a feel of the clay, Sivan will take them through the process of making paper weight, jugs and pots. 
“The participants take time to get used to the wheel and the technique of shaping the clay with their fingers but they enjoy the process of making it.  A lot of patience is required to shape pots,” said Sobha.  For registration, contact 0471-4013939, 9074103166.  The registration fees for the workshop is Rs 800.

