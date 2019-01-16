Sharpening the skills for exams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 'sharp test' organised by Allen career institute has proved to be a great platform for students to understand their potential and hone their skills for competitive exams. The winner will receive scholarships for classroom programmes conducted under Allen's campuses.

The exam held on December 16 focused on children studying from Class VII to XI hailing from Kochi.

Later, the 70 students who successfully cleared the exam were facilitated with cash awards, certificates and medals in a ceremony held at Hotel Holiday Inn on January 6.

Apart from Kochi, the institute conducted the exam at Sikar, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, Pune, Guwahati and Chennai. Cash rewards and scholarships worth `50 lakh were disbursed across the country.

In addition, a session by previous achievers who secured top ranks in Engineering and Medical Entrance examinations were also held.

They elaborated about the dynamics of competitive examination preparation and gave a new experience to the students who pursuing their ambitions to join an institute of excellence.