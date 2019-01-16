St Joseph’s blank MD College 3-0 to earn a semi-final berth 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Joseph's College, Devagiri, Kozhikode moved into the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over MD College, Pazhanji, Thrissur in the second quarterfinal match of the TNIE Goal 2019 inter-college football tournament here on Tuesday.

St Joseph’s needed an own goal to beat Christ College, Irinjalakuda in the previous round. However, against MD College, they needed no such favours. Led by Kerala Blasters winger Prasanth K, St Joseph’s were in top gear from the start. They went up 1-0 when MD College conceded a penalty in the 5th minute. Prasanth made the MD College goalkeeper Ajfal dive to the left before sliding it into the other corner. MD College looked jaded and were struggling against St Joseph’s who struck again in the 7th minute.

Prasanth had a hand in the second goal too. The winger raced down the left channel and drew a save from Ajfal. Shahil T K made no mistake with the rebound. With MD College retreating into their own half, there was no pressure on the St Joseph’s.

The Kozhikode side piled on more misery for their opponents who looked resigned to their fate with another goal in the 17th minute.

The MD College defence allowed Shahil to work his way into the box. There was a scramble inside the box to close him down. But the forward managed to poke the ball into the net.

St Joseph’s went into half-time with a massive 3-0 lead.The second-half was more of a cagey affair. MD College players closed down the spaces for St Joseph’s players and restrained them.

Substitute Aslam K tried a shot from distance which was latched onto by St Joseph’s goalkeeper Vishnu Prakash. The keeper had a difficult save to make when Aslam was one-on-one with him. Aslam had an opportunity in the dying minutes.