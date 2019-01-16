Home Cities Kochi

St Joseph’s blank MD College 3-0 to earn a semi-final berth 

The keeper had a difficult save to make when Aslam was one-on-one with him. Aslam had an opportunity in the dying minutes.  

Published: 16th January 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

St Joseph Devagiri College, Kozhikode (blue) and MD College, Thrissur, clash in their pre-quarterfinal match of the TNIE GOAL 2019 at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Joseph's College, Devagiri, Kozhikode moved into the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over MD College, Pazhanji, Thrissur in the second quarterfinal match of the TNIE Goal 2019 inter-college football tournament here on Tuesday.

St Joseph’s needed an own goal to beat Christ College, Irinjalakuda in the previous round. However, against MD College, they needed no such favours. Led by Kerala Blasters winger Prasanth K, St Joseph’s were in top gear from the start. They went up 1-0 when MD College conceded a penalty in the 5th minute. Prasanth made the MD College goalkeeper Ajfal dive to the left before sliding it into the other corner. MD College looked jaded and were struggling against St Joseph’s who struck again in the 7th minute.

Prasanth had a hand in the second goal too. The winger raced down the left channel and drew a save from Ajfal. Shahil T K made no mistake with the rebound. With MD College retreating into their own half, there was no pressure on the St Joseph’s.

The Kozhikode side piled on more misery for their opponents who looked resigned to their fate with another goal in the 17th minute.

The MD College defence allowed Shahil to work his way into the box. There was a scramble inside the box to close him down. But the forward managed to poke the ball into the net.

St Joseph’s went into half-time with a massive 3-0 lead.The second-half was more of a cagey affair. MD College players closed down the spaces for St Joseph’s players and restrained them. 

Substitute Aslam K tried a shot from distance which  was latched onto by St Joseph’s goalkeeper Vishnu Prakash. The keeper had a difficult save to make when Aslam was one-on-one with him. Aslam had an opportunity in the dying minutes.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNIE Goal 2019 Football tournament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Gallery
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp