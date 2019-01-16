Home Cities Kochi

Travancore-Cochin Chemicals on expansion spree

After a hiatus of 23 years, the PSU witnessed a turnaround in its fortunes after reporting an operating profit of Rs 6 crore in FY 2016-17 and furthered it to Rs 32 crore in FY 2017-18.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore-Cochin Chemicals  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first major augmentation at the Eloor Industrial area in nearly two decades, the foundation stone laying for 60-crore expansion at Travancore-Cochin Chemicals (TCC) will be done this Thursday by Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. Three new projects envisioned are the expansion of the existing capacity of 175 tonnes per day (TPD)  of Caustic Soda to 250 TPD, a new 100-TPD Caustic Concentration Plant and a 60-TPD HCL Synthesis Unit. 

TCC managing director K Harikumar said the triple-projects are in line with the firm's vision of raising its capacity from 250 tonnes to 350 tonnes per day in the second phase of expansion, planned completion by 2021. 

"The three projects, which are scheduled to be completed in under 18 months requires a  total capital expenditure of Rs 60.5 crore, which would be raised through internal accruals and bank loans," said Harikumar. Currently, TCC employs about 500 people, and it will go up with the proposed expansion plan. "We are yet to come with the exact new jobs which will be created following the expansion," said Rajeev R, deputy general manager, projects, TCC.

After a hiatus of 23 years, the PSU witnessed a turnaround in its fortunes after reporting an operating profit of Rs 6 crore in FY 2016-17 and furthered it to Rs 32 crore in FY 2017-18. The turnover for the last fiscal stood at Rs 241 crore. Harikumar says textbook techniques like maximising production, reducing costs and better marketing techniques were applied religiously to incur profits.

"Our capacity utilisation stands at 106 per cent now, that makes expansion an immediate necessity to further increase profitability," said Harikumar. He expressed hope the turnover, profits for the current fiscal will better the last FY figures. When completed, the expansion of capacity to 250 TPD,  TCC aims to take the turnover of the company to Rs 350 crore a year. 

