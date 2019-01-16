The long and winding road 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Randonneuring (Brevets Randonneures Mondiaux - BRM), the long-distance cycling sport popularly known as 'brevets', has been growing since the last six years in Kerala.

Cochin Bikers Club (CBC) has played a vital role in it. Apart from 24 brevets which touched neighbouring states, they have helped sister clubs in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram to earn their accreditation. "We have produced 19 Super Randonneurs last year. The 1,000 BRM was the longest Brevet carried out by CBC. The club has paved the way for hundreds of riders to participate," says Abraham Clancy Ross, vice-president, CBC

With the experience gained from past events, the CBC is going to organise 'Psyclepath,' the state's first ever 1,200 BRM.

The 'Paris-Brest-Paris 2019', which is the biggest BRM tournament, and covers the same distance happens only once in four years. "There are a dozen Paris-Brest-Paris aspirants. In fact, there are many across the state. This event will be a great opportunity for them to experience a moderately tough ride. So, we made it exclusive: only those who have successfully completed at least one BRM in the last or current season will be allowed to participate," says Abraham.

The event, from January 25-29, will start from Kochi and move on to Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Ambur and Bengaluru and will conclude at the starting point. Though wind conditions are expected to be breezy, it can turn advantageous depending on the area. In addition, the terrain offers a 7,500-metre elevation gain.

Considering the stature of the event, the organisers are in no mood to compromise on safety regulations. "It is compulsory for participants to wear a reflective jacket and helmet throughout the ride. They should also make sure they ride with front and rear lights which has enough back-up power for three nights. Those who are caught violating the rules will be automatically disqualified," he adds.

Those, who meet the qualifications, can apply through the website: https://www.audaxindia.org/event-e-2954