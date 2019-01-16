Home Cities Kochi

The long and winding road 

The Randonneuring (Brevets Randonneures Mondiaux - BRM), the long-distance cycling sport popularly known as 'brevets', has been growing since the last six years in Kerala. 

Published: 16th January 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Randonneuring (Brevets Randonneures Mondiaux - BRM), the long-distance cycling sport popularly known as 'brevets', has been growing since the last six years in Kerala. 

Cochin Bikers Club (CBC) has played a vital role in it. Apart from 24 brevets which touched neighbouring states, they have helped sister clubs in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram to earn their accreditation. "We have produced 19 Super Randonneurs last year. The 1,000 BRM was the longest Brevet carried out by CBC. The club has paved the way for hundreds of riders to participate," says Abraham Clancy Ross, vice-president, CBC

With the experience gained from past events, the CBC is going to organise 'Psyclepath,' the state's first ever 1,200 BRM. 

The 'Paris-Brest-Paris 2019', which is the biggest BRM tournament, and covers the same distance happens only once in four years. "There are a dozen Paris-Brest-Paris aspirants. In fact, there are many across the state. This event will be a great opportunity for them to experience a moderately tough ride. So, we made it exclusive: only those who have successfully completed at least one BRM in the last or current season will be allowed to participate," says Abraham. 

The event, from January 25-29, will start from Kochi and move on to Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Ambur and Bengaluru and will conclude at the starting point. Though wind conditions are expected to be breezy, it can turn advantageous depending on the area. In addition, the terrain offers a 7,500-metre elevation gain.

Considering the stature of the event, the organisers are in no mood to compromise on safety regulations. "It is compulsory for participants to wear a reflective jacket and helmet throughout the ride. They should also make sure they ride with front and rear lights which has enough back-up power for three nights. Those who are caught violating the rules will be automatically disqualified," he adds. 
Those, who meet the qualifications, can apply through the website: https://www.audaxindia.org/event-e-2954 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Gallery
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp