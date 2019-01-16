Home Cities Kochi

Walkway in Kochi turns home for migrants 

The walkway was built in 2018 February with many green and beautified spots. 

Nomads

The nomads staying at Metro walkway at Aluva. (Photo| A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: The new Aluva walkway set up at a cost of Rs 8 crore has turned a headache for Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with hundreds of nomadic families, including children, making it their home, adding to the woes of pedestrians and traders. The walkway was built in 2018 February with many green and beautified spots. 

According to the KMRL officials, they have addressed the issue with District Police Superintendent Rajesh Nair and are awaiting action. The Aluva Municipality has also been notified about the issue.

"We spent heavy finances to develop the otherwise spartan Aluva bypass into a walkway which has hugely benefited the Aluva Municipality. The constant in-flow of nomadic families into the walkway is turning into a matter of concern. It will soon turn into another Kaloor if not addressed immediately. Though we are only the implementing agency for the project, we have requested officials to take up the issue," said Mohammed Hanish, KMRL MD.

The traders believe they are the most affected. "Some of them have shifted here from the Manapattiparambu to eke out a living.  The remaining were staying at other parts of Aluva before settling down under Aluva RoB. It has only been a week since they started occupying the walkway, obstructing pedestrians," said Manoj, an autorickshaw driver at the Aluva Metro stand. 

According to some, several of them are involved in thieving and begging at the walkway stretch, putting pedestrians at unease. "The previous day, one of them tried to snatch away a woman's handbag. In another case, one of the motorists almost hit children who were crossing the road, unaware of the heavy traffic. When you consider the situation, it might not sound humane to drive them away but we are forced to because it is affecting our livelihood. The authorities should take up the issue," said Abdul Khader, a trader.

Many are of the opinion that Aluva Municipality should set up a shelter home or a place for such people to stay. "Even an unoccupied space away from the main area would be fine. Though we tried alerting the police, they are unwilling to take action," said another trader.

Aluva Municipality chairperson Lizy Abraham said they will soon approach the police. "The police have been involved in moving the nomads from prime areas in the past. Now, they are ignoring it because it is inviting questions from the Human Rights Commission. We don't see any option but to wait for them to leave in two months," Lizy said.

