Kerala Water Transport Department to get three more solar-powered boats

KOCHI: Buoyed by the success of ‘Aditya’, the Kerala Water Transport Department is gearing up to launch two more solar-powered ferries.

The boats, being manufactured by NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats Pvt Ltd, will be ready by this year-end. This apart, the company is also building a solar tourist boat for the department, which will be completed by August.

Sandith Thandasherry, founder and CEO of NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats Pvt Ltd, told Express the work on the boats will be completed by December.

“We are building two Aditya-like solar ferries for the Kerala Government. The under-construction ferries will have an advanced engine and a new technology will be adopted for the purpose. We expect to complete the work and hand it over to the water transport department by December. The boats will have a capacity to seat 75 passengers each,” He said.

The tourist boat under construction will have a capacity to accommodate 100 passengers. It will be a double-decker boat with air-condition facility. “The boat will be used by the Water Transport Department for tourism purpose. It will be ‘Aditya Max’ mode boat and the work will be completed in August this year,” he said.

NavAlt will also manufacture boats for Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Governments. “We have also received queries from Goa, West Bengal, UP and Gujarat. Since the technology adopted in our boats is cost-efficient and environment-friendly, we are receiving queries from different parts of the country,” he said.

Kochi Water Metro

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is one among the four companies shortlisted for manufacturing boats for the Kochi Water Metro project. If CSL gets selected, NavAlt will be manufacturing the boats on the behalf of the Shipyard. “Since these boats are to be made of aluminium, we can use the facility at Cochin Shipyard. Our boat building yard will also be used for the purpose and work can be completed in 18 months,” Sandith said.