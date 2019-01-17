A tribute to Prem Nazir by Cochin Mansur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of actor Prem Nazir, singer Cochin Mansur sang 14 songs as against a marathon concert he gave a decade ago in a bid to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. It was during the ‘Art and Medicine’ series of the Kochi Biennale Foundation held at the General Hospital here that Mansur presented the songs.

The songs that he sang included ‘Devi Sreedevi’, ‘Guruvayur ambalanadayil’ and ‘Ramzanile chandrikayo’. Mansur, who sang nonstop for 19 hours and 20 minutes at a milestone concert in December 2009, has given another concert of 10 hours featuring only songs written by well- known lyricist and poet Vayalar Ramavarma of the 20th century.