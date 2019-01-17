Advocates’ Fund fraud: Accountant held by VACB in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday arrested an accountant in the case related to the Advocates Welfare Fund fraud. MK Chandran, ‘Manjakattil’, Vayalil Road, Thiruvankulam, Ernakulam, was summoned for questioning by the VACB team headed by CI M Surendran and arrested subsequently.

The VACB had found irregularities and defalcation in printing and distribution of welfare fund stamps entrusted with the Bar Council of Kerala. There is manipulation to the tune of Rs 35.48 lakh with respect to the sale of Welfare Fund stamp till June 30, 2010.

Besides, the accountant had made corrections to the tune of Rs 70 lakh regarding sale proceeds of Welfare Fund stamp in the financial year 2009-10. The sleuths found misappropriation of around Rs 1 crore in accounts Fund Trustee Committee in the last 10 years.