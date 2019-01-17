Home Cities Kochi

All the world’s a stage: Tying the bow with precision

While young mothers are in awe at the seashells and pebbles intricately arranged, their kids are distracted by the sand art space.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:11 AM

Tanya Antony and Ninu Elizabeth Joe

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Venue 1: While young mothers are in awe at the seashells and pebbles intricately arranged, their kids are distracted by the sand art space. Replete with signboards, fishtails and blue cake decorated with starfish, the mermaid theme party for a one-year-old is indeed a sight to behold!
Venue 2: Splashed in colour, with spiral patterns and florals, the stage demands joy, laughter and everything that rhymes with happiness to be shared. A Mehendi night truly bright!

The former venue was for her daughter who just turned one. And the latter, for Nikhita, cine actor Harisree Ashokan’s daughter-in-law. Ninu Elizabeth Joe leaped, a rather large one, all within a span of months. Co-founder of BowTie events with her sister-in-law Tanya Antony, Ninu’s events have been the talk of the town. She, however, is no ordinary event planner. Armed with a civil engineering degree and an MBA, Ninu plans events with much precision.

“I researched for six months before hosting my daughter’s birthday. The venue decor was largely appreciated following which we were asked to work on Nikhita’s mehendi night,” says Ninu. At a time when credibility and experience take ages to convince, how did she manage to persuade Nikhita about her calibre? “Nikhita was quite impressed with what we had done for my daughter’s birthday. She saw through the hardwork, the effort and the minute detailing. Guess that worked,” says the event planner. 
The civil engineer knew creativity was her weapon. “I’ve always liked planning events. My father was initially apprehensive about me venturing into an entirely different field. But my husband, a contractor has been immensely supportive. Also, I was pretty confident about my ability,” she says.

BowTie, as classy as it sounds, indeed focuses on the classy quotient while simultaneously promoting sustainability. “All our decor is handmade. We specifically concentrate on reusing property; Tyres are painted, glass bottles are refurbished. Reusing gives a lot of satisfaction. That does not mean we use the same decor for every event,” Ninu clarifies.

“It is repurposed into an entirely different prop,” she says. 
Ninu feels patience and the ability to handle stress is essential for an event planner. “Risk is another factor involved. I have made a mistake once for a baby’s event, thankfully I cleared my mess on time and the client was immensely satisfied,” she says. She also agrees that the concept of large gatherings have changed overtime. “Earlier, one would invite 1000 people to a function. Now, the number has reduced to 200-500. Clients demand customisation. They want every event to be unique, befitting their taste and personality. This is where we specialise. Every event is tailored to the client’s need,” she adds. 

