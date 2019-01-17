'Empowerji': An app to empower senior citizens with technology

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Empowerji is multi-lingual learning app for senior citizens which is focused on guiding senior citizens with the latest technology to use applications in the digital age. The app is designed for keeping seniors in mind and uses the audio-visual medium to simplify the use of mobile apps, sites, and other techs. Launched in the month of December 2018, Empowerji’s model is based on a freemium model with a subscription service and is free for most of the tech learning content.

Sharing the reason behind coming up with this distinctive start-up Aparna Thakker, CEO and founder of Empowerji said, “Empowerji is inspired by first-hand experiences from people close to me. The convenience that technology brings is undeniable, but I observed that senior citizens shied away from using it. For most of the senior population, using apps, sites, and devices does not come naturally. And because of this, though there are easier tech alternatives to doing things, seniors continue to do things the old tedious way. I thought that if there was someone to simplify technology to seniors, it may not be as daunting for them to adopt it in their daily life. That is why I founded Empowerji which literally means empowering the ji’s (auntyji's and uncleji’s) in our lives.”

“Since seniors need repeated help to master new tech processes, we created the Empowerji App which teaches them how to use tech in video form which they can play anytime anywhere. The App is aiming at bridging the gap between seniors and technology so that they can live an independent life,” says Aparna, an MBA graduate from Welingkar Institute of Management in Mumbai.

In its current form, the App is free and available in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarati. On every screen, there is a voice guidance option explaining what the user can do with the screen and also a video demo of how to use the Empowerji App. The App uses short videos which explain in simple steps how other mobile apps, sites or devices are to be used.

Offline activities are also being conducted by the team to reach seniors. They have conducted tech workshops to teach seniors about how to use apps and sites where they inform users of continued tech learning via Empowerji.

Revealing on the challenges faced by her while establishing this start-up Aparna said, “Though I knew what I wanted the app to do, designing the look and feel of the App for a senior audience was not easy and took some iterations. In fact, we still continue to act on user feedback to improve the usability of it. There are no good resources for designing apps for the 50 plus age group. We have struggled with coming up with an intuitive user interface for seniors. We will continue to take feedback from our users and iterate our design and services,” she adding, “Very soon we will be launching paid services for our users. We are looking for brand partnerships as well.”

Sharing her advice to start-up aspirants Aparna says, “I strongly believe that having a great idea will only get you started. The most important aspect of a startup journey is execution. It is also valuable to associate with an experienced mentor who believes in your vision and can guide you.”

In a Nutshell