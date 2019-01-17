Board ladies' coach ? No way!

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: 'We will look into it, we will take action' these are the statements that travellers get to hear when they contact the Railway authorities to complain about various issues that they come across while travelling by trains. One of the most common issues that women face while travelling on trains is lack of security. Even though most of the trains have designated coaches for women, many times they get usurped by men. Recently, women travelling on board Venad Express had to face a similar problem.

"I have been travelling on board Venad Express for the past five years. The train has two ladies coaches linked one after other. On holidays and weekends, when we board the designated coaches we can find men occupy the seats. The matters become worse since there are no cops assigned to this train," said Shobhana Nair, a staff with a leading insurance agency. Even when the women inform the men that the coach is designated as ladies only, they don't budge.

Many times, the railway authorities forget to check whether the boards marking the coaches are present on both the sides of the coaches. "The situation becomes very bad in such cases. The men become very aggressive and hurl abuses," said Radhika S, a government employee.

Even though the passengers dial the number 182, lack of RPF personnel at intermediate stations makes it difficult to get the matter resolved at the earliest. "When we dial 182, we are told that the information has been passed onto the RPF personnel stationed at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station or Kottayam or whichever major station is charted en route. But that is not enough. What are we to do if an emergency arises midway?" she said.

According to Mini Cyriac, a government employee, this is a frequent occurrence. "We have to keep reminding the men that the coaches are for ladies only. If the authorities take strict action against such violations I think these happenings can be controlled," she said. One contact number provided by the control room is manned by the Kerala Police. "This is what happens every time," said the officer manning the control room.

"It is the responsibility of the RPF to look into matters that are associated with the railways. But they always pass the buck. We are on deputation and hence are in smaller numbers. It is not possible for us to take care of everything," he said.

According to Gireesh C, inspector, RPF, Ernakulam Town station, the matter will be brought to the notice of the higher-ups. "Steps will be taken to carry out flash inspections in all the trains and also arrangements will be made to station cops at intermediate stops to check violations. In the case of vendors, the RPF had carried out a drive and had taken action against them. Similar drives will be conducted soon," he said.