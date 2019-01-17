Home Cities Kochi

Cochin international book fest ‘cultural pilgrimage’ to be held this weekend

The 'cultural pilgrimage’ will be on Saturday and Sunday, through the various historic and cultural sites connected to writers. 

KOCHI:  The Cochin International Book fest committee is organising a ‘cultural pilgrimage’ on Saturday and Sunday here through the various historic and cultural sites connected to writers. The inauguration of the programme and other cultural activists which will be led by Vennala Mohanan will be held on Saturday at 9 am at the Pandit Karuppan Smarakam by K L Mohana Varma.

Following the inauguration, the journey will go from Chavara Kuriakose Pilgrimage centre in Koonamavu, Kesari Memorial, Sahodaran Ayappan Memorial, Hindu Dharma Paripalana Sabha, Paliyam Kovilakom to Tandravidya Peetham.

On Sunday, the journey will resume from Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankara, to the Neelakanta Theerthapada Janmagriham, Smriti Mandir of Shadkala Govinda Marar, Adi Shankara Nilayam, Kerala Kalalayam and Thamara Sadanam. 

The journey will conclude at the Pallath Raman Ground in Veli. The concluding event will be inaugurated by Dr K S Radhakrishnan. Sajan Palluruthy will be the chief guest. The pilgrimage will see the participation of Dr M C Dileep Kumar, KB Sreedevi, P Ravi Achan, Dr G Gangadharan Nair, Sippi Pallipuram, Sreekumari Ramachandran, R K Damodaran, Dr Gopinath Panangad, MK Harikumar, Rajesh Jayaraman, I S Kundoor and Dr Edanad Rajan Nambiar.

