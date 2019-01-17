Home Cities Kochi

Death on call

Despite the rulebooks banning the use of mobile phones while driving, some don't essentially follow the same, a reason for many road accidents in the state.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the rulebooks banning the use of mobile phones while driving, some don't essentially follow the same, a reason for many road accidents in the state. And, according to officials, in many a  case, the use of mobile phones while driving may have caused accidents involving city buses. While many other cities may have found a solution for this menace, Kochi is yet to find one.

Say no to mobiles 

According to the official Traffic Police data of 2018-19, more than 130 bus accidents have happened in the city. Out of them, 15  people died, 61 had grievous injuries and 35 escaped with minor injuries. Though the official data don't mention mobile phone as a reason, many say otherwise. 

The officials too acknowledge the issue and are ready to take stringent action if they receive a complaint with proof.  "Though we haven't received any written complaints about bus drivers using mobiles while on duty, it definitely is one of the major causes of accidents. If proved to be the reason, we will cancel the driver's license permanently," said Jojy P Jose, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), 
Ernakulam.  

A lack of an effective mechanism to monitor the issue becomes relevant in this context. "Despite firmly ordering them not to use mobile phones on duty, many continue to do so. They, however, have the freedom to check it once the bus is stopped. Though we can't keep a tab on them on a daily basis, we are ready to extend full support to officials in this regard," said M B Sathyan, president, Private Bus Operators Association (PBOA). 

According to him, the owners have requested the passengers to get involved and report the issue to the Motor Vehicle Department. "It is the passengers who can find a solution here. When they see such an act from a driver, they should record it in their mobile phones and send it to authorities," he said. 

Officials too think it is upon the passengers to act in such a circumstance. "It is the reckless attitude of the driver that causes  90 per cent of the accidents. We hardly have cases where technical issues cause mishaps lately. We are trying to reach out to drivers through regular awareness programmes. Passengers should help us nail the defaulters," added Jojy. 

The Bengaluru model

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) implemented an innovative plan to cut short bus accidents due to mobile phone use. As part of the plan, BMTC’s senior driver-cum-guides make daily announcements through loudspeakers at major bus stations and depots across the city to urge the bus drivers to stay away from using their phones while driving. As conductors carry their mobile phones, emergency calls can be attended on time.  The action plan was devised after realising that the remission of Rs 100 won't yield any results.

