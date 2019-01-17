Home Cities Kochi

Fires at Brahmapuram turn up heat on Kochi Corporation ahead of NGT visit

Published: 17th January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi Corporation’s all-out efforts to eyewash the National Green Tribunal (NGT) team by bringing several quick-fix improvements at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant seems to have ended in vain as the civic body has failed to find a solution to the back to backfires at the plant. 

Barely a couple of weeks after the fire engulfed the bulk of plastic garbage, another fire broke out on Tuesday causing panic among the residents and IT employees at Kakkanad. Fire and Rescue Services units from Kakkanad, Aluva, Gandhi Nagar, Kalamassery, Tripunithura and Pattimattom took several hours to douse the fire which had thick smoke rising out of it. 

On January 1, fire engulfed huge quantities of garbage spread in more than three acres in the yard. Though the District Collector initiated an informal probe to find the reason for the fire, it is a mystery. Interestingly, the fire broke out even after the Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol ensured no fire will out in the plant.

Meanwhile, the back-to-back fires at the plant triggered suspicions among the ruling front who feared those working to scrap the plant are intentionally doing it ahead of the visit of the NGT. A total of 2,618 truckloads of inorganic waste - nearly 1,110 tonne - from flood-hit areas have been transported to Brahmapuram.

“The NGT has issued a stay for the waste treatment plant owing to the lack of facilities they had asked to implement. If they came to know about this issue, it will again put the civic body in trouble,” said a source in the Corporation.

