Fit doors or face permit cancellation: Motor Vehicles Department on Kochi buses

Published: 17th January 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

A Motor Vehicle Inspector has a word with employees of private bus in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has intensified its drive on private buses flouting the High Court directive to ensure its doors are in place while plying on city routes. The drive conducted in Kaloor, Aluva, Kakkanad, Vypeen, High Court and MG Road resulted in action taken against 48 private buses which failed to follow the MVD rule.

The department also suspended the fitness certificates of two private buses. Out of 48 buses, 28 were booked for not fitting the doors. 

“Around 70 per cent of buses plying in the city are fitted with doors, but about 30 per cent does not adhere to the rule,” said Jojy P Jose, Ernakulam RTO. “The department has started a drive across the city to nab buses which are plying without doors.”

The High Court directed the MVD last November to make it mandatory for all buses plying in the city limits to fit two doors. The court’s move came after several accidents in which passengers fall off from moving buses.

“Though earlier rules allowed buses to ply without a door, MVD amended it due to mishaps. Now, buses should be fitted with doors on either end. If they fail to do so, the department will initiate steps such as cancellation of permits,” said the RTO.

